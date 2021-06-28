[Image: “The Empty Quarter (Nevada)” (2021), collage by Geoff Manaugh, using maps from the U.S. Geological Survey.]
I’m thrilled to have some map collages in the latest issue of the Yale Review.
[Image: “Groundwater Grids (North Dakota)” (2020), collage by Geoff Manaugh, using maps from the U.S. Geological Survey.]
I started making these during lockdown, as part of a larger (and, to be honest, now doomed-feeling) graphic novel project using public domain U.S. Geological Survey maps as the main material.
[Images: “Keys II (Florida)” (2020) and “Keys I (Florida)” (2020), collages by Geoff Manaugh, using maps from the U.S. Geological Survey; the source maps for these are particularly interesting, because they utilize satellite photography.]
The images in this post include a few collages not published in the Yale Review, but click through for the full issue’s broad selection of poetry, essays, fiction, and more.
[Images: “Morse Landscape II (Louisiana)” and “Morse Landscape I (Louisiana)” (2021), collages by Geoff Manaugh, using maps from the U.S. Geological Survey.]
And huge, huge thanks to Eugenia Bell for the editorial interest!
[Images: Various collages by Geoff Manaugh, using maps from the U.S. Geological Survey.]
If you’re looking for someone to design a book cover or album cover or event poster, hit me up.
[Image: “Terrestrial Astronomy (Nevada)” (2021), collage by Geoff Manaugh, using maps from the U.S. Geological Survey; it’s a pedestrian observation, but inverting the color scheme of geological maps makes them look like maps of stars.]
4 thoughts on “Terrestrial Astronomy”
These are incredible! Are you planning to sell any as prints? Would love one.
Thanks, Allison! I need to make some sort of print shop for these; that was going to be a goal for the summer, in fact, but our forthcoming book has taken up all available time. Glad you like the images, though—I appreciate the note.
As someone who has bought your work before, let me say I’d love to see this graphic novel and/or some prints available of these style of works!
Thanks, Oliver—the graphic novel might very well still see the light of day, but I’m also going to try to get these available as prints (or posters or t-shirts or anything really) before the end of the summer, if I can. Thanks for supporting my work!