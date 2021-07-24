In one more quick bit of news, I was excited to see that a short story of mine, “Ernest,” published back in 2017, started filming for Netflix last week under a new title, We Have A Ghost.

[Image: Art originally used to illustrate “Ernest,” using Google Street View imagery, unconnected to the current Netflix adaptation.]

It has a superb cast—David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, and so many others—and an amazing director, Christopher Landon, who also wrote the screenplay.

The current IMDB description is hilarious but accurate: “A man claims to have befriended a mostly harmless ghost who bears a likeness to the actor Ernest Borgnine and becomes famous on the Internet” (having grown up obsessed with John Carpenter movies, I was picturing Ernest Borgnine in Escape from New York when I wrote the story). However, the synopses offered by various other articles this week give a bit more context. From Deadline, for example: “The film centers on Kevin, who finds a ghost named Ernest haunting his new home. Kevin subsequently becomes an overnight social media sensation, along with his family. But when he and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the latter’s past, they become targets of the CIA.”

Of course, you can also read “Ernest” to learn more.

The film includes some plot elements and characters not present in the original story, but I am thrilled with Landon’s adaptation and the direction he is taking with this, and I cannot wait to see it on screen. A release date is T.B.D.; I’ll update BLDGBLOG whenever it’s announced.

[Image: Art originally used to illustrate “Ernest,” using Google Maps satellite view, unconnected to the current Netflix adaptation.]

Other short stories of mine that readers of BLDGBLOG might enjoy—I have not linked to any of these here before because they are not really about architecture or design, which means that most of you might not even know I have been writing fiction—include “Summerland,” a personal favorite of mine, a vampire story (without ever using the v-word) set on an island in the St. Lawrence River during the off-season (broken up for length into part one and part two), and “Dormitorium,” about an architecturally-inflected dream study with ulterior motives.