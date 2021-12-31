It’s been an unremittingly bleak year, a situation I almost certainly made worse for myself by drifting further and further away from a daily writing routine, but I figured I should open up the villain’s lair here and post again briefly, even if only to offer proof of life. So, hello! Hope you had a more rewarding year than I did, and that we all enjoy a better 2022.

  1. So glad to see a post from you, even if just an affirmation of life. The space that you’ve made here is a very important one. Here’s to enduring; here’s to a better 2022.

  10. I was so happy to see your posts appear again in my feed reader. Glad to see you back again. Onward and upwards!

