[Image: “Dolmen du Mas d’Azil,” by Eugène Trutat, via Wikipedia.]
I’ve been enjoying looking at these photos of ancient dolmens in the French countryside, taken by Eugène Trutat, after reading about them as part of a forthcoming exhibition here in L.A. called Rude Forms Among Us.
[Image: “Dolmen de Cap del Pouech,” by Eugène Trutat, via Wikipedia.]
“Over a span of several decades, the 19th-century photographer Eugène Trutat documented the Dolmen de Vaour,” the show’s curator, architect Anna Neimark, writes. “Three stones form the perimeter of a nearly rectangular interior; they are called orthostates. One orthostate is long, presenting a sort-of wall, while the other two are chunky and can be read as truncated columns. All three are set in from the perimeter, allowing a rather peculiar capstone to appear to float above them.”
Geology rearranged becomes architecture; the built environment is just the surface of the Earth, spatially amplified.
[Image: “Dolmen de Brillant, Mas d’Azil,” by Eugène Trutat, via Wikipedia.]
There is an opening reception and event with Neimark tomorrow night—Friday, January 31, at 7pm—for those of you near Los Angeles.
3 thoughts on “Geoarchitecture”
Nice, wish I wasn’t 3,000 miles away, I’d like to see these prints. One note, the top image, I believe, needs to be reversed in order to work as a stereo image.
No, it works perfect. It is cross eye stereo and you can see it easily by just crossing your eyes.
It was great to see these images. The exhibit and background information set me on a search at the library and one search leading to another leading to just browsing stacks I found this in the, new to me, Journal of the History of Ideas.
An essay in the October 2009 issue by Charles Withers: Place and the “Spatial Turn” in Geography and in History
https://projects.iq.harvard.edu/files/riverbed_seashore/files/withers.pdf
An interesting related read to the geology, geography, landscape and architecture thread. The back issues of the J.H.I is full of interesting topics: https://muse.jhu.edu/journal/91