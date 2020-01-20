9 thoughts on “”

  6. …Corporate automobile test-landscapes. Deserted beach resorts. Ruined stripmalls.

    ‘Highways, office blocks, faces and street signs are perceived as if they were elements in a malfunctioning central nervous system.’ J.G. Ballard

    More soon.

    ——

    I read that first in 2009 when I discovered this blog, and it was already 5 years old.

    I wonder if there’s room in future posts for deserted beach resorts. You can never have enough deserted beach resorts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.