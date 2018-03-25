Palm Sunday

[Images: Screen grabs from Keiichi Matsuda’s Instagram page].
You’re probably already familiar with Keiichi Matsuda’s work, through short films like Hyper-Reality, but Matsuda’s Instagram feed has lately been featuring some provocative new videos that are definitely worth a look, including gestural interfaces using virtual cubes turning in space and pop-up menus deployed with an upward flip of the palm. The space we move within and inhabit is being instrumentalized, such that virtual technologies—and entirely new forms of control—will exist all around us like a halo.