Cabin Fever

[Image: “Shear House” by STPMJ; photo by Song Yousub].
One more cabin! This one is designed by STPMJ architects for a site in South Korea.
Called “Shear House,” the project uses a shifted roof and angled interior walls to play with the geometric effect of each room. In the architects’ words, although the rooms “are rectangular in plan, walls are triangles, parallelograms, and trapezoids in elevation.”
As I’m simply posting a few projects I think are cool, you’ll find more information—including further photographs and plans—over at Dezeen.
You like cabins? Here’s one I visited in Nara in Japan…
https://www.dezeen.com/2017/09/02/masato-sekiya-planet-creations-weekend-cliff-house-nara-japan-cantilever-concrete/
I like the way it erupts from the slope and provides a framed view of the river and forest on the banks beyond while screening the more everyday context that you see in the wide image. Some nice details when see up close too.